Knicks Center Drug Tested After Instagram Post
Mitchell Robinson's star-crossed seventh season with the New York Knicks has taken another turn.
The tenured Manhattan center is said to be out until January with continued ankle woes but appeared to hit a recent landmark of sorts: Robinson shared a self-starring promotional single where he's flexing in his Knicks jersey for the 2024-25 season on his Instagram story on Saturday. The jersey's modern status confirmed by the "Visit Abu Dhabi" sponsor patch. Commenting on his apparently enhanced physique, Robinson assured viewers "no, this is not photoshopped."
The NBA was apparently convinced, but not in the way Robinson was hoping: a follow-up posted on Sunday depicted a selfie of an annoyed Robinson, accompanied by the caption "y'all called it random drug test."
Assuming Robinson is cleared of performance enhancers, Knicks fans can apparently at least be assured that he's working out and keeping active in absentia. He dealt with ankle issues throughout last season, as he was limited to 31 games before his postseason activities were cut short after a controversial encounter with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.
Despite Karl-Anthony Towns standing in his place in the starting five, New York's defense has struggled sans Robinson: the defense has looked progressively worse without him and the depth behind Towns is mostly limited to Jericho Sims and Ariel Hukporti. Sims got the start when Towns was forced to miss Friday's win over the Brooklyn Nets but Hukporti, the final pick of last June's draft, wound up playing 30 minutes.
Even with the defense floundering in his absence, the Knicks (6-6) will wait until Robinson is fully healthy until granting him re-entry. The journey continues on Sunday night when they face a rematch with the Nets at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET, MSG).
