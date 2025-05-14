Knicks Center Making Massive Impact vs. Celtics
The New York Knicks are one win away from their first Eastern Conference Finals visit in 25 years, and there have been a number of factors that have led to that becoming a reality.
One of those is the play of backup center Mitchell Robinson, who has had a tremendous impact on the series.
The Athletic insider Fred Katz explained why Robinson has been so crucial for the Knicks during the series.
"When Robinson steps onto the court, often subbing in for Towns six-ish minutes into the first quarter, the Knicks win," Katz wrote. "They have outscored the Celtics by 35 points when he’s in the game during this series. No other rotation regular, other than Miles “Deuce” McBride, who benefits from playing mostly alongside Robinson, is out of the negatives. New York is 38 points per 100 possessions better when Robinson is on the floor during these four games."
"In those moments, the rebounding hits another level."
"Robinson feasts on offensive boards. Even when he doesn’t grab a miss, he gets a hand on it, then tips the ball upward again and again. He looks like a father playing keepaway from a group of 4-year-olds. He has called it the 'tap, tap, tap.'"
"It’s why his rebounding numbers often feel too low," Katz continued.
"He snagged five during the Knicks’ 121-113 Game 4 win on Monday. All of them came in the first half, keeping New York afloat during a dicey couple of quarters."
This explains why the Knicks are able to play better in the postseason, because Robinson only made his debut on Feb. 28.
After getting two months of run under his legs, Robinson is playing at his peak, which is helping the Knicks reach new heights.
