Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Remains Vital vs. Pacers
The New York Knicks got a big boost from backup center Mitchell Robinson in their series against the Boston Celtics, but he will have to continue his strong play if the team wants to reach the NBA Finals.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz labeled Robinson as New York's X-factor in its series against the Indiana Pacers.
"There's a number of players who are worthy of being called X-factors in the Eastern Conference Finals," Swartz wrote.
"OG Anunoby could have a huge two-way impact against his former Toronto Raptors teammate Pascal Siakam. Aaron Nesmith brings the kind of defensive toughness and versatility required to limit Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and others on offense. Josh Hart is a walking X-factor every time he steps on a court."
"The player who will make the biggest impact on winning without necessarily putting up big numbers will be Mitchell Robinson, however."
"Robinson was fantastic in New York's second-round series vs. the Boston Celtics despite averaging just 4.7 points per game. The 7-foot backup center imposed his will on the Celtics frontcourt by averaging 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals over just 20.7 minutes a game. He showed tremendous defensive effort and versatility, with the Knicks registering a plus-46 in his 124 total minutes. The next closest player was Miles McBride (plus-16) with New York's five starters combined to come in at minus-47," Swartz continued.
"Even though the Pacers won their series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games, Indiana finished the round ranked dead last in rebounding."
"Mitchell is far more physical than Myles Turner and will make a huge impact on the series."
Robinson didn't play most of the season as he was recovering from offseason ankle injury, which flared up during last year's playoffs in the beginning of the team's series against the Pacers. He made his debut on Feb. 28 and slowly ingratiated himself back into the rotation.
Robinson saved his best for the series against the Celtics, where he made a massive difference in protecting the paint in his minutes.
If Robinson can display the same kind of physicality against the Pacers that he was able to show against the Celtics, the Knicks could be making their first trip to the NBA Finals since 1999.
