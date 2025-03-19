Knicks Center Status Revealed vs. Spurs
The New York Knicks listed Mitchell Robinson on the team's injury report ahead of their game against the San Antonio Spurs, but all signs are positive for the backup center.
According to New York Post reporter Stefan Bondy, the Knicks will make Robinson available for tonight's game against the Spurs.
The Knicks are on the first night of a back-to-back as they face the Charlotte Hornets tomorrow, and it appears that Robinson will play tonight.
Robinson has appeared in eight games for the Knicks since returning to the court from offseason ankle surgery on Feb. 28. The only game he has missed in this timeframe came against the Los Angeles Clippers when the Knicks were on the second night of a back-to-back.
It won't be easy for the Knicks to come out the victor in both of these games, even with both of their opponents heading for the lottery.
The hope is that Robinson brings enough intensity for the Knicks tonight on defense to ensure a win against a tougher Spurs opponent and that the team can pull a win up their sleeve against the inferior Hornets in their next game.
