Knicks Must Hit Free Throws vs. Pacers
The New York Knicks are getting ready for their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Indiana Pacers, where games can be decided by one or two points.
In tight games, free throws mean more than ever before, especially this late in the season.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey emphasized the importance of the Knicks making their free throws during the series.
"The Oklahoma City Thunder are the only team still standing that's averaging more free-throw attempts per game than the Knicks," Bailey wrote.
"And while Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby are all making small contributions to the total, Jalen Brunson, despite standing 6'2", is undoubtedly the biggest reason for New York's trips to the line."
"Few players in the league are as good at drawing fouls. He uses all the tricks common to the current NBA player. He gets in front of his defender, stops on a dime and hits the deck when contacted. He pump fakes, jumps way out of his natural shooting motion and draws contact. He whips his head back on the way to the rim."
"And that's just a small handful of what gets Brunson to the charity stripe."
"It's a good thing he's so often there. The Knicks' offense, at least prior to Friday's blowout, has struggled. So freebies have helped keep them afloat," Bailey continued.
"And he'll continue to get those easy points against Indiana."
If the Knicks can find ways to get to the free throw line more frequently than the Pacers, the series should likely tilt in their favor.
New York does a great job of drawing fouls and it has become part of its identity up until this point, so the Knicks have to double down on what got them to the Eastern Conference Finals in order to advance further.
