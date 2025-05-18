Stephen A. Smith Makes Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction
The New York Knicks may have gotten past the defending champion Boston Celtics in six games for their second round series, but they still have one more hurdle to clear before reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.
A matchup against the Indiana Pacers is on the horizon for a second consecutive season, but the stakes are a bit higher this time around.
The Pacers beat the Knicks in seven games during the second round of the playoffs last year, and ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes the same will happen this year.
"I think it's got seven games written all over it," Smith said on SportsCenter.
"The Indiana Pacers aren't considered elite defensively, at least by some, but they're certainly big-time offensively. They can put points up in bunches, and they can get stops when they need to stop. They're a well-balanced team."
"You don't look at anybody on their squad and say superstar, but they are to be big-time respected."
The Knicks got a first-hand look at the Pacers last season when the two teams met in the second round of the playoffs. New York went up 2-0 early in the series after defending homecourt, but Indiana evened things up with two wins of its own at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Knicks beat the Pacers by 30 points in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead, but that was the last time New York would pull off a win. Indiana pushed things to a Game 7 after winning at home for a third time and finished things off in the elimination game at Madison Square Garden.
Injuries to OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson during the game put the Knicks behind the 8-ball, and they were unable to recover.
Now, the Knicks get a shot at revenge in hopes of advancing to the NBA Finals.
