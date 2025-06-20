Knicks Must Make Big Landry Shamet Decision
The New York Knicks are less than two weeks away from the start of free agency, and they will have to make a decision regarding the future of Landry Shamet.
Shamet, 28, averaged 5.7 points per game for the Knicks this season and appeared in 50 games after he signed in late December.
The Athletic insider John Hollinger built a case for teams to sign Shamet to a one-year deal this offseason.
"Shamet reminded the league of his existence with solid work off the bench in the conference finals, but his season stats were decent, too," Hollinger wrote.
"Shamet made 39.7 percent of his 3s and, despite an undersized frame, defended twos respectably enough to stay on the court. He lacks a point guard’s handle and a wing’s size, and his athleticism doesn’t stand out, but Shamet’s shooting should be enough to make him a valuable add as a fifth guard on a minimum deal. Re-signing for one year in New York would give him a de facto no-trade clause."
The Knicks need some veterans to round out the bottom of the roster, and Shamet can still be someone that makes sense for them.
Shamet enjoyed the most efficient shooting season of his career, making just over 46 percent of his shots from the field, but he also had his lowest scoring output to date.
If the Knicks are going to maintain a spot among the elite teams in the NBA, they are going to need veterans who can pop into a rotation on any given night whether injuries pop up or not.
Shamet fits the build of what the Knicks need and it would keep the team chemistry from last year's squad a little bit tighter.
