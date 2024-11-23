Knicks Have NBA's Best Starting Five?
The New York Knicks are still figuring things out 15 games into the season, but they have been able to maintain one of the best starting lineups in the league.
ESPN analyst Bobby Marks believes that the Knicks have proven that they have one of the best starting fives in the NBA.
“I said this back in September after they made the Karl-Anthony Towns trade, I thought the Knicks starting five was the best starting five in the NBA," Marks said h/t Posting and Toasting. “I think what you saw last night (at Phoenix) was kind of the recipe of how good this starting five can be. How can they sustain if one of these players goes down with an injury? But last night certainly I think they can justify as one, or the best, starting five in the NBA.”
All five starters — Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns — are averaging 14 points per game or more, while Brunson and Towns are averaging more than 25 points per game. All five of them have played in every game so far this season, with the exception of Towns last Friday against the Brooklyn Nets after he sustained a knee injury.
While the Knicks have a strong starting five, their bench is still trying to figure things out. Miles McBride and Cam Payne are leading the way while rookies Pacome Dadiet, Ariel Hukporti and Tyler Kolek are finding their footing as the season rolls along.
The Knicks are in need of depth, because even though the starting five have been excellent to start the season, it won't be sustainable towards winning a championship.
The Knicks are back in action today against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET.
