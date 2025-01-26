All Knicks

Knicks Nearing Decision on Mitchell Robinson's Future

Mitchell Robinson's tenure with the New York Knicks could be coming to an end soon.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the fourth quarter of game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the fourth quarter of game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are getting closer to the NBA Trade Deadline, where the future of Mitchell Robinson is expected to be determined.

Robinson, 26, has yet to play for the Knicks this season as he has been recovering from offseason ankle surgery.

With time of the essence as the Knicks embark on a playoff run, the team needs to make a decision by Feb. 6 regarding his future.

"Robinson has been injured all year, but he might return and give the Knicks a similar jolt—to say nothing of what his rim-protection might mean for a team still anchored inside by Karl-Anthony Towns," Bleacher Report analyst Grant Hughes writes.

"On the other hand, Robinson is the Knicks' most obvious trade candidate. With a $14.3 million salary this year that declines to $13.0 million next season, Robinson could bring back a rotation-caliber player. That's no small thing for a New York team that continues to run its players into the ground.

"The Knicks would have liked to see how Robinson looked next to Towns up front, but time's running out for any trial runs.

"Is Robinson a trade chip or a critical ceiling-raiser? The Knicks need to make that call by the deadline."

The Knicks should be willing to trade Robinson, but only if they can get an upgrade in return. Attaching him as salary filler in a trade with some future draft picks could be the route for the seventh-year pro out of Western Kentucky.

The Knicks hope that Robinson can be the player he was, but with a lack of playing time, they are rolling the dice on him. The best way to ensure the Robinson risk pays off is to trade him for someone a little more reliable — if the deal is on the table.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News