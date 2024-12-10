Knicks Need Jalen Brunson in NBA Cup
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is the undisputed captain of the team.
The Knicks will need Brunson's leadership as the team embarks on the knockout stage of the NBA Cup, which begins tomorrow against the Atlanta Hawks.
ESPN writer Kevin Pelton named Brunson one of four "pivotal playmakers" for the rest of the tournament.
"Brunson averaged 26.8 PPG in the group stage, up from 25.4 overall, despite playing just 27 minutes in a blowout win over the Magic in the final game. His 37 points on 12-of-20 shooting helped the Knicks outlast an upset bid by the Brooklyn Nets that would have hurt their chances of advancing," Pelton writes.
Brunson has been the maestro behind one of the best offenses in the NBA, and if he plays well, the Knicks usually have a chance to win. Brunson is among some of the best point guards in the league, and his consistent ascension shows that he can lead the Knicks further than they went last year in the tournament.
In 2023, the Knicks lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on the road, one step before the semifinals in Las Vegas. As one of two teams in the entire league to go undefeated, the Knicks have been awarded a home game against the Hawks, who beat the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers to get to this point.
While the Knicks should be expected to beat the Hawks in front of their home crowd, they aren't an opponent that should be overlooked. They will need Brunson to be on his A-game leading his squad to try and punch a ticket to Vegas for Saturday's semifinal.
Tipoff between the Hawks and Knicks is set for tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET inside Madison Square Garden. The game can be watched on TNT or streamed on the Max app.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!