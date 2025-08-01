Knicks Offseason Still Far From Over
The New York Knicks have received no shortage of credit for the organization-altering moves they've accomplished in the last month.
They added a few more bench scorers to address last year's depth woes, brought in a new man to command the troops in Mike Brown and watched their prospects make cases for end-of-the-bench minutes in NBA Summer League, looking all the part of the Eastern Conference contender they hope to prove themselves as in the fall.
As many strides as they've taken, the Knicks remain listed as one of the teams to keep the closest eye on for the latter days of free agency. They have one remaining veteran's minimum contract to dole out, and they're one of the better situations that any role player can jump to.
"Could Ben Simmons be an option?" James Herbert of CBS Sports wonders. "He's been linked to the Knicks, and, if coach Mike Brown wants to play faster and diversify the offense, maybe he's worth a shot. It would be simpler to integrate a playmaker like Malcolm Brogdon, though, and three guards who finished the season in New York — Cameron Payne, Landry Shamet and Delon Wright — remain unsigned. Precious Achiuwa is still out there, too."
The Knicks are well aware of Simmons' theoretical availability, having already made their case for his returning to a contender as another defender and passer in the paint. But part of why they remain a team to watch is because Simmons is still choosing between New York and the other options ahead of him, a slew of older ball-handling guards who are easier to locate in the open market.
There's a reason the Knicks have held off from extending a returning offer from any of those familiar Knicks from the 2024-25 season. They believe they can find a more desirable piece to round out the rotation, having already seen the limitations of small non-defenders and streaky shooting specialists.
They're already looking like an easy bet to go at least nine-deep on the regular, ready to integrate the four best players in Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges with the fifth starter, either Josh Hart or Mitchell Robinson, as well as bench help in Miles McBride and newcomers Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele. Prospects are nice to have, but what the Knicks want is one more veteran to give them with a full-enough lineup to contend for the wide-open eastern crown.
