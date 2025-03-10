PJ Tucker Fills Major Need For Knicks
The New York Knicks are welcoming PJ Tucker to the roster after the veteran forward signed a 10-day contract with the team.
Tucker, who turns 40 in May, is one of the league's oldest players, but he has a lot of experience that he can bring to the table.
SNY insider Ian Begley explained why the Knicks signed Tucker.
"Knicks see PJ Tucker as an integral addition to a locker that has young veterans but none with the experience of Tucker brings," Begley tweeted.
"The 14-year vet will be received well in the room, has championship experience. Knicks also wanted someone with an enforcer mentality, which is why they’ve targeted Tucker. Knicks and Tucker are planning on a 10-day deal, as ESPN first reported. Club has a need at center but Knicks people who targeted Tucker believe the center position can be covered between Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa."
The Knicks may not keep Tucker for long given Jalen Brunson's injury or the need for a center, but there is a chance that New York wants to keep the longtime veteran around for the rest of the season.
Tucker has been to the playoffs in each of the last eight seasons with six different teams, so he has seen a thing or two when it comes to the postseason.
Tucker has been buried on the bench by the Los Angeles Clippers for nearly the entire season, but he was traded to the Utah Jazz, and then the Toronto Raptors to help match salaries in deals at the trade deadline.
Therefore, the Knicks probably won't get much value with Tucker on the court, but what he can bring off of the court is enough for New York to bring him on for a trial run.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!