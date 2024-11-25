All Knicks

Knicks vs Magic Game Moved Back to TNT

The New York Knicks find themselves back on national television.

Mar 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) looks to drive past Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are moving back to national television for one of their games after being flexed out.

According to Orlando Sentinel reporter Jason Beede, the Knicks will face the Orlando Magic on TNT on Dec. 3.

Earlier this month, a decision was made to take the game off of TNT in favor of the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks game. However, with Ja Morant and Luka Doncic both dealing with injuries and the Magic and Knicks both 2-0 in NBA Cup play, the league made the decision to revert back to the original game on the schedule.

Both the Knicks and Magic are undefeated in group play in the NBA Cup, and the game on Dec. 3 (the final night of group play) could determine which team advances to the quarterfinals. New York and Orlando also find themselves in the top four of the Eastern Conference standings behind the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. Needless to say, this game could emerge as a big one.

In the meantime, the Knicks will play their next NBA Cup game on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets while the Magic will look to stay unbeaten at the Barclays Center against the Brooklyn Nets.

