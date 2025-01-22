Knicks Rookies Receive High Praise from Analyst
The New York Knicks haven't played their rookie class a lot this season, and that's no surprise considering Tom Thibodeau is the coach for the team.
However, the Knicks have shown that their rookie class could eventually have some promise, as evidenced by second-round point guard Tyler Kolek.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes praised Kolek for being the most visible Knicks rookie in the first half of the season.
"It's hard to factor this directly into a grade, but we can at least agree that Tyler Kolek's doubleheader was pretty cool," Hughes writes."The New York Knicks rookie point guard shone during a 36-point, 11-assist double-double on Jan. 1 against the Indiana Mad Ants. Just a few hours later, he suited up for the Knicks, who were missing Jalen Brunson and Deuce McBride, scoring two points, handing out four assists and logging 12 minutes in a 119-103 win over the Jazz."
"Kolek's 24 appearances are the most of any Knicks rookie, and he's putting up 24.5 points and 8.7 assists per game in Westchester," he continued.
Despite Kolek's heroics, he isn't the rookie that Hughes gets excited about the most on the Knicks. That title goes to first-round small forward Pacome Dadiet.
"That said, 19-year-old wing Pacome Dadiet remains the most promising prospect from a first-year crop that also includes big man Ariel Hukporti," Hughes writes. "Dadiet is raw but might already be able to offer the Knicks 10 minutes per game behind Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby."
The Knicks will give Dadiet and Kolek a chance to be in the rotation for the long haul at some point, but that time will likely come when next season rolls along.
The Knicks are back in action tonight as they take on the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
