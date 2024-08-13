All Knicks

Knicks Have Perfect Opener to Set Tone

The New York Knicks will begin their season with a test against the defending champions.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 11, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) tries to steal the ball from New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 11, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) tries to steal the ball from New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports / Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The NBA schedule is beginning to come out and the New York Knicks now know that they will be lining up against the Boston Celtics for their first game of the season.

It isn't the first time the Knicks have opened against the Celtics and it likely won't be the last as the two Atlantic Division rivals are set to begin a season-long battle for supremacy in the Eastern Conference.

In some ways, it may not be best to face the defending champions on their floor as they reveal the 18th championship banner to the rafters, but for the Knicks, it might work to their benefit.

The Knicks are coming into the season with a massive chip on their shoulders, and they are looking to prove themselves to the rest of the NBA that they are a serious contender for the championship. Why not embrace an opportunity to face the team you're trying to unseat in the first game of the season?

The Knicks will get their first shot against the Celtics when they are fresh off of a celebration of their previous title run. They will get to witness Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Celtics get their championship rings, a position they will hope to be in a year from then.

The Knicks have a chance to make a statement in the opening game and get things started off on the right foot. And if they lose? They will get a chance to see where they are going into the season and get an idea on what they need to improve on as the games go by.

The Knicks and Celtics are set to tip off the season on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at TD Garden in Boston.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News