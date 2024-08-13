Knicks Have Perfect Opener to Set Tone
The NBA schedule is beginning to come out and the New York Knicks now know that they will be lining up against the Boston Celtics for their first game of the season.
It isn't the first time the Knicks have opened against the Celtics and it likely won't be the last as the two Atlantic Division rivals are set to begin a season-long battle for supremacy in the Eastern Conference.
In some ways, it may not be best to face the defending champions on their floor as they reveal the 18th championship banner to the rafters, but for the Knicks, it might work to their benefit.
The Knicks are coming into the season with a massive chip on their shoulders, and they are looking to prove themselves to the rest of the NBA that they are a serious contender for the championship. Why not embrace an opportunity to face the team you're trying to unseat in the first game of the season?
The Knicks will get their first shot against the Celtics when they are fresh off of a celebration of their previous title run. They will get to witness Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Celtics get their championship rings, a position they will hope to be in a year from then.
The Knicks have a chance to make a statement in the opening game and get things started off on the right foot. And if they lose? They will get a chance to see where they are going into the season and get an idea on what they need to improve on as the games go by.
The Knicks and Celtics are set to tip off the season on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at TD Garden in Boston.
