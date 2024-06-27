All Knicks

Knicks, Suns Make Draft Day Trade

The New York Knicks traded the No. 40 overall pick to the Phoenix Suns.

Dec 15, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives on Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks have been wheeling and dealing in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, and they are continuing to do that.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Knicks are trading the No. 40 overall pick that they got from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a trade for the No. 36 pick to the Phoenix Suns for Nos. 51 and 56 later in the second round.

With the No. 40 overall pick, the Suns are taking versatile Marquette forward Oso Ighodaro, who played with new Knicks point guard Tyler Kolek in college with the Golden Eagles.

There are still two picks for the Knicks later in the round at Nos. 51 and 56, but there's a good chance that New York isn't done making moves this afternoon. The Knicks have very little money to be able to spend given the fact that they just traded for Mikal Bridges and signed OG Anunoby to a new five-year, $212.5 million deal.

The Knicks currently have French guard Pacome Dadiet with the No. 25 pick and the aforementioned Kolek, who New York traded for at the No. 34 pick with the Portland Trail Blazers earlier in the afternoon.

