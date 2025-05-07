Knicks Veteran Having Significant Impact vs. Celtics
New York Knicks veteran P.J. Tucker has yet to play a single minute during the playoffs, but he is still putting his stamp on the team.
Tucker, who turned 40 on the night of the team's Game 1 win against the Boston Celtics, arrived to the Knicks in early March as the player occupying the final roster spot for the team. He signed a pair of 10-day contracts and then a deal for the rest of the season shortly after.
Though Tucker has only made three appearances for the Knicks in his tenure, he still has his way of affecting the team.
“That’s been something I’ve been trying to help with — getting them to talk to each other more,” Tucker told The Athletic insider James Edwards III.
“They all talk to me, but they didn’t talk to each other in real time, in those situations. The situations to get stops, to have help, you know what I’m saying? That, to me, we have talent. But that’s 80 percent of everything else — being able to communicate, be able to get stops, to be on the same page on offense and to be able to read each other. We needed to do those things instead of putting our hands up and looking at each other."
“It’s changed. Do I think it needs to get better? One hundred percent. But it’s come a long way since I’ve got here, for sure.”
Without the communication, the Knicks likely wouldn't have won Game 1, but now, New York has a legitimate shot in the series after taking back home court advantage. That alone makes Tucker one of the most valuable players on the team despite not making an appearance on the court.
