Knicks Predicted to Make Even Deeper Run

The New York Knicks are gearing up to be one of the best teams in the NBA.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks won 50 games last season, but they weren't satisfied. That's why they went out on the trade market this offseason to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. Then, a few days away from the start of training camp, they made another shocking move that brought four-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns to the Big Apple.

With these moves, there is uncertainty as to whether or not it will get the Knicks back to where they want to go, but they are putting themselves in the best position possible on paper in order to succeed.

Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes the Knicks' moves this offseason were enough to help them move forward, as he predicts a 57-win season for New York.

"The Knicks weren't ready to reinvest in Julius Randle and had a significant hole at center. Karl-Anthony Towns isn't a dominant defensive force, but he's one of the better offensive bigs in the league. He changes how the Knicks can play offensively, and coach Tom Thibodeau will build a defensive scheme that works around Towns," Pincus writes. "New York should slot second in the standings to just the Celtics, and the two should be the favorites to duke it out deep into the playoffs."

Pincus believes the Celtics will host the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, where Boston will go on to win and repeat as NBA champions.

The Knicks' challenge of chasing the Celtics is a difficult one. They are the defending champs with a young core that still doesn't have their window closing shut anytime soon.

If the Knicks can make this progress, it will be a step in the right direction, but the team shouldn't be satisfied until it is the one hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy at the end of the season.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

