Knicks Get Return Timelines for Two Injured Stars
The New York Knicks are currently without two of their most integral pieces, as both OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson are sidelined with injuries.
Of course, Robinson has been out all season after undergoing ankle surgery last spring, but it doesn't make his absence any more palatable, especially with the Knicks' lack of proven depth up front.
Meanwhile, Anunoby has been out for the past three games due to a toe injury.
The good news is that New York now has injury timelines on its two stars, and Shams Charania of ESPN has provided updated on both players.
Charania notes that Robinson is slated to begin 5-on-5 action soon and that the Knicks have set a goal for him to make his debut before March 1. That would be perfect timing to get Robinson back into shape for a playoff run.
As far as Anunoby, Charania says he will be out until after the All-Star break. He added that there is nothing "structurally wrong" with Anunoby and that New York is merely being cautious.
Injuries are nothing new for Robinson, who has played in a grand total of 90 games since the 2022-23 campaign. He has also appeared in 70 contests just once since entering the NBA as a second-round draft pick back in 2018.
Last year, the 26-year-old averaged 5.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in 31 appearances.
Anunoby is registering 16.4 points and 4.7 rebounds over 36.3 minutes a night on 48.2/36.5/79.2 shooting splits this season. He is an incredibly valuable two-way player for the Knicks and has been sensational since New York acquired him in a trade with the Toronto Raptors last December.
The Knicks were hammered by the Boston Celtics, 131-104, on Saturday night. They are 34-18 and sit in third place in the Eastern Conference.
