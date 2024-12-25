Knicks vs. Spurs Preview: How, Who to Watch In Christmas Clash
The New York Knicks will once again defend their dwelling on Christmas, but they're anything but home alone.
For the 57th time in franchise history, the Knicks will partake in the NBA's traditional Christmas Day activities, as they and their loyal fanbase face the San Antonio Spurs in the opener of the five-game slate. No team has played on Christmas more than the Knicks, who own a 24-32 record on Dec. 25.
New York enters Wednesday's game as winners of each of its last four, the latest addition to that streak being a 139-125 triumph over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. OG Anunoby was nearly perfect against his former team, scoring 31 points on 13-of-15 from the field (hitting his first 11 shots of that tally). Karl-Anthony Towns also scored 31 and, by pairing that with 10 rebounds, earned his 18th consecutive double-double, breaking a tie with Patrick Ewing for the fourth-longest such streak in franchise history.
San Antonio sits at the outskirts of the postseason picture entering the annual Christmas landmark, as they currently hold the third of four spots in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. The Spurs had won four of their prior five before dropping a 111-106 decision in Philadelphia on Monday. Franchise face Victor Wembanyama led the team with 26 points and also earned eight blocks in defeat. Wednesday marks San Antonio's 12th day of Christmas in franchise history and its first since 2016 when it faced Chicago.
This is the first of two meetings between the Knicks and Spurs this season, with the Texas-based rematch scheduled for March. The two sides played one of the most thrilling regular season showdowns in recent NBA memory last March, with the Spurs prevailing in a 130-126 final that required overtime. Jalen Brunson put forth a 61-point effort that was countered brilliantly by the rookie Wembanyama, who had a 40-point, 20-rebound double-double.
What: San Antonio Spurs (15-14) @ New York Knicks (19-10)
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
Watch: Wednesday, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Who's Favored: NYK -9.5
Keep An Eye On: OG Anunoby
The Spurs' success obviously begins and ends with Wembanyama but the Knicks have the elite paint presence in Towns to deal with that in a healthy manner. In addition to Wembanyama's continued progress, however, San Antonio has also nailed down its facilitation, ranking in the top ten in both assists and three-point tries per game. Twilight Chris Paul has contirbuted over eight helpers a game to the cause while first-round rookie Stephon Castle has likewise fit in.
That and more will have the Knicks once again relying on Anunoby to shut down the lanes and patrol the perimeter, especially considering that the Spurs are 8-0 when they shoot at least 40 percent from deep this season. Though his offensive output has somewhat cooled off (Monday's visit from his former employers notwithstanding), Anunoby ranks third in net rating among all NBA participants over the last four games and the only one in the top dozen with at least 30 minutes a game to his name.
Spur to Watch: Julian Champagnie
As a former St. John's star, Champagnie is coming home for Christmas and there's plenty to discuss in his holiday newsletter: the Brookyln-raised forward has been one of the more pleasant surprises in the San Antonio system this year, creating space with his 6-8, 220-lb. frame and setting career-highs in nearly every major category so far this season.
This isn't the first time that Champagnie has played on Manhattan hardwood in his NBA career but it's probably the first time he's expected to play a significant impact in such a visit. Wembanyama speaks for himself in the interior but the Spurs must start finding backcourt threats to complement his lauded talents. Champagnie is slowly but surely turning himself into an indispensible part in San Antonio's potential return to glory.
They Said It
“It’s my first one home. I never got to do that. So this is going to be fun, to be able to do it in front of your family. It’s crazy for me growing up in this area and to be watching the Knicks always play on Christmas Day, watching [Carmelo Anthony] go crazy on Christmas Day and now to be in a position where I get to have my name in the history of Knicks players to play on Christmas, it’s a huge honor.”-Karl-Anthony Towns on playing on Christmas at MSG (h/t Zach Braziller, New York Post)
Prediction
The NBA Christmas slate is often used as a time to showcase the league's top talents and title contenders, which makes it a brilliant opportunity for a team like the Knicks.
The Knicks need to take advantage when they're thrust onto the Association's grandest productions, no matter how flimsy that stage may be. The NBA Cup was one of those opportunities but the Knicks, despite reaching the Eastern Conference podium, failed to make it out to Las Vegas. Going up against Wembanyama, who spoiled one of the greatest individual performances from the franchise face Brunson back in March, offers instant redemption.
Inching toward full health (Mitchell Robinson is the only ailment listed on the Knicks' Wednesday report), the shorthanded Knicks continue to work with the high-profile chances granted to them. Beyond the lost in-season glory, they've mostly risen to the occasion (i.e. crushing the Minnesota Timberwolves in Karl-Anthony Towns' touted return last week) and have built a brand of stirring confidence for Christmas. As long as Wembanyama is held in relative check, a happy holiday awaits in Manhattan.
Knicks 125, Spurs 114
