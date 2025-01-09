Knicks Share Secret to Top Offense
The New York Knicks have one of the best offenses top to bottom in the NBA, and there are many factors as to why that is the case.
However, head coach Tom Thibodeau believes there is one factor that the Knicks look for when trying to piece together things on the offensive end of the floor.
“Well, you want to be well-balanced. I think that it’s easy [for] people to look at the volume of threes and then you’re going to go through stretches where you don’t. But it all really starts with getting as many layups as you can," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting.
It's simple enough. Layups are the easiest shot to make on the court, so getting as many of those leads to an efficient offense, but getting to that spot isn't always easy.
Teams with good offenses can't only be one-dimensional. They have to incorporate several different ways to beat you, and that's exactly how the Knicks offense is designed.
“You want to attack the rim, you want to cut. You’d like to have balance to it. We want to get to the line more. We want to get more layups, we want to get good open threes," Thibodeau said. “But we need easy baskets. And everyone is responsible for creating them."
“It’s a compilation of not only [getting the ball in the] deep paint, creating the space, attacking the space and then making the right read and then after making the right read, relocating. That requires constant movement and that’s where we have to pick it up," he continued.
The more the Knicks are able to come up with a variety of "easy" ways to score, the more likely they are to win basketball games in the second half of the regular season.
