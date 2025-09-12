Knicks Should Keep an Eye on Bucks
The New York Knicks are hoping for a way to get better for the future as their championship window grows.
The Knicks have done everything in their power to maximize their potential by trading for Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. They also have Jalen Brunson serving as the team's primary leader and he has grown into one of the best players in the NBA.
However, the Knicks could kick it into another gear if the Milwaukee Bucks are willing to part ways with Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade. Antetokounmpo has long been on the Knicks' radar, but he has not wanted a trade from the Bucks.
The Bucks have fought tooth and nail to build a contender around Antetokounmpo over the years. Once he became the league MVP back in 2019, the Bucks knew they could win a title with him as the centerpiece.
Milwaukee built a roster around Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton that ended up winning the NBA Finals in 2021. Since then, they haven't been able to recapture that same magic.
In 2022, the Bucks were the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they lost in seven games to the Boston Celtics, who went on to lose in the NBA Finals that year to the Golden State Warriors.
In 2023, the Bucks were shockingly eliminated by the No. 8 seed Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs in five games. Miami went on to lose in the NBA Finals as well to the Denver Nuggets in a historic postseason run.
When 2024 rolled around, they managed to grab the No. 3 seed once again. However, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round. This past season, they fell to the Pacers in the first round for a second straight season.
The Bucks have one final push to help get Antetokounmpo some help by signing Myles Turner to replace the aging Brook Lopez at center. That makes them a team to watch for the Knicks, but New York matches up well against them.
New York won all three meetings against Milwaukee last season, giving reason to believe the Knicks could get the best of the Bucks again in the 2025-26 campaign.
If the Bucks end up falling short of expectations once again, the Knicks should ask their Eastern Conference rival what it would take to get Giannis to the Big Apple either at the trade deadline or next offseason.
