Knicks Could Sign LeBron James in 2026 Free Agency
The New York Knicks are a suitor for LeBron James if he elects free agency next offseason and if he wants to continue playing.
The 40-year-old legend is still trying to figure out his future beyond this season and ESPN insider Brian Windhorst says there is a possibility he plays beyond the 2025-26 campaign.
Now, as far as LeBron’s future — I know there’s a lot of speculation. Based on my conversations, I honestly think they don’t know. As far as I know, he’s honestly going year to year. Could this be his last year? Yes. Will it be his last year? I don’t know. Does he know right now? Maybe. But my interpretation is that it has not been established. He will see where he’s at at the end of the year," Windhorst said.
The Knicks are trying to win sooner rather than later and they know they are in the middle of their championship window. Signing LeBron as a free agent in the offseason would be a sign that they are following through on the principle they set out for themselves when they fired head coach Tom Thibodeau three months ago.
"Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans," Knicks president Leon Rose said in a statement.
"This pursuit led us to the difficult decision to inform Tom Thibodeau that we've decided to move in another direction. We can't thank Tom enough for pouring his heart and soul into each and every day of being the New York Knicks head coach. He led us not only with class and professionalism for the past five seasons, but also to tremendous success on the court with four playoff berths and four playoff series victories. Ultimately, we made the decision we feel is best for our organization moving forward. Tom will always be a part of our Knicks family and we truly wish him nothing but the best in the future."
Firing Thibodeau was hard, but it was proof that the Knicks would do whatever it takes to do what they felt was in their best interest of winning a championship.
While adding LeBron would likely mean parting ways with one of their key core members, it would follow the pattern the Knicks have created that have brought them close to a championship. Signing LeBron could be the final step New York needs to reach the goals it covets.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!