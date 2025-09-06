Knicks Should Sign NBA’s Three-Point Percentage Leader
The New York Knicks are getting closer to the start of training camp and they could fill their final roster spot before then if they chose to do so.
One player that makes sense as a possibility is Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry, who remains unsigned with less than a month until teams report for training camp.
"It doesn’t hurt to have a surplus of players who can hit 3s, and few are more accurate than Curry. He led the NBA in 3-point percentage last year at 45.6 (only 2.7 attempts per game) and has shot less than 40 percent from 3 only once over his last seven seasons," The Athletic insider James Edwards III wrote.
Curry, 35, has over a decade of experience in the league after going undrafted out of Duke in the 2013 NBA Draft. Throughout his career, Curry has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and most recently, the aforementioned Hornets.
There can never be too many 3-point shooters on a roster, so it wouldn't hurt the Knicks to invest in one more. While Curry could help the Knicks as a veteran and perimeter shooter, it isn't likely that the team will bring him in.
A big reason as to why the Knicks aren't likely to do so is the fact that they probably would have signed him by now if they wanted to. Curry has been a free agent for over two months and the Knicks have passed on the idea of filling the final roster spot.
Teams like the Knicks like to carry some kind of flexibility going into the season, so keeping a roster spot open is their best path forward. It's possible the Knicks could bring Curry in at some point during the season if an injury pops up, but there are a few steps to follow before that happens.
In the meantime, the Knicks are getting ready for their first preseason game, which is scheduled for Oct. 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi.
