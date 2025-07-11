Knicks Can Still Trade For LeBron James
The New York Knicks are still looking for ways to improve their team after hiring Mike Brown as the head coach for the organization.
The Knicks waited until right before training camp to make a massive trade for Karl-Anthony Towns, so there's reason to believe it could happen again with a big name.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale suggested a trade that would send Towns to the Los Angeles Lakers for LeBron James.
"Straight-up swapping Towns for LeBron would make the Knicks a lot older. So be it. New York still needs another ball-handler to consistently lighten its dependence on Jalen Brunson. Jordan Clarkson moves the needle only so much," Favale wrote.
"Give team president Leon Rose truth serum, and he might even tell you he appreciates the flexibility that the expiring contract of a soon-to-be 41-year-old LeBron would give the Knicks over the three seasons and $171.2 million owed to Towns."
"New York would have to recalibrate its big-man rotation without KAT, but it'd still have a veteran-minimum slot to dangle after this move. The situation is also hardly dire following the addition of Guerschon Yabusele and if Mitchell Robinson can stay healthy."
If there was legitimate interest from the Knicks on LeBron, there's an argument to be made that a deal would have been made by now. However, plans change all the time in the NBA.
A LeBron for KAT swap would shock both the East and West, giving the Knicks the greatest scorer of all-time to help try and push the team across the finish line to win the NBA Finals.
Acquiring LeBron wouldn't guarantee much for the Knicks other than the chance at being competitive in a wide open Eastern Conference next season.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!