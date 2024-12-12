All Knicks

Knicks to Play Magic After NBA Cup Elimination

The New York Knicks have been eliminated from the NBA Cup. What's next?

Dec 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) brings the ball up court against Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks' trip to Las Vegas has been canceled after losing 108-100 to the Atlanta Hawks last night at Madison Square Garden in the Emirates NBA Cup.

Even though the Knicks won't be going to Sin City, they will go to another tourist spot on the east coast. Instead of playing the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Cup semifinal, they will face fellow quarterfinal eliminee Orlando Magic at the Kia Center on Sunday night at 6 p.m. ET.

The Knicks and Magic played last Tuesday at Madison Square Garden to determine which team would win East Group A. The Knicks came out on top with a 121-106 win, but the Magic look a little different since their trip to New York.

Last Friday, the Magic lost Franz Wagner to a torn oblique injury, which is the same ailment Paolo Banchero had that has held him out for over a month. Banchero isn't expected to return for a few more weeks, so the Knicks will face a short-handed Magic squad in Orlando over the weekend.

However, the Magic shouldn't be underestimated. In the first game sans Wagner, the Magic beat the Phoenix Suns at home. Then, they nearly beat the Bucks in their NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup. On top of that, no team has beaten the Magic at the Kia Center since Mar. 30 of last season.

It should be a big test for the Knicks, one that could shake things up in the Eastern Conference standings.

