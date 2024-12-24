Knicks Coach Shares Kind Words After Facing Former Top Pick
It's been nearly a year since the New York Knicks traded RJ Barrett to his hometown Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby.
While it feels like a long time ago, it could also seem like yesterday for Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, who said some nice things about his former player before New York played Toronto at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.
"Number one, he's a terrific person," Thibodeau said via Ben Oppenheimer of WFUV. "The way he's worked his entire career, if you followed his progress from Duke to the pros, each year he's gotten a lot better. He's excelled in Toronto and he's doing a number of things really well.
"He continues to get better and better and that's not surprising at all. The playmaking, the shooting the ball, just playing an all-around game. He's done a really good job for [the Raptors]."
Barrett had 23 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Raptors in their 139-125 loss to the Knicks on Monday, but it was a continuation of the former New York forward's first full season in Toronto.
So far this season, Barrett is averaging a career-best 23.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Raptors as they look to rebuild their roster around him, Scottie Barnes and former Knicks point guard Immanuel Quickley, among others.
Barrett's start to his career with the Knicks had its ups and downs, but he earned the Thibodeau stamp of approval while with New York, so there's reason to believe the former No. 3 overall pick will have a stellar career even after he's left the Big Apple.
The Knicks are back in action tomorrow as they take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Christmas Day. Tipoff is scheduled for 12 noon ET from Madison Square Garden.
