All Knicks

Knicks Coach Shares Kind Words After Facing Former Top Pick

The New York Knicks miss their former top selection.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's been nearly a year since the New York Knicks traded RJ Barrett to his hometown Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby.

While it feels like a long time ago, it could also seem like yesterday for Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, who said some nice things about his former player before New York played Toronto at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

"Number one, he's a terrific person," Thibodeau said via Ben Oppenheimer of WFUV. "The way he's worked his entire career, if you followed his progress from Duke to the pros, each year he's gotten a lot better. He's excelled in Toronto and he's doing a number of things really well.

"He continues to get better and better and that's not surprising at all. The playmaking, the shooting the ball, just playing an all-around game. He's done a really good job for [the Raptors]."

Barrett had 23 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Raptors in their 139-125 loss to the Knicks on Monday, but it was a continuation of the former New York forward's first full season in Toronto.

So far this season, Barrett is averaging a career-best 23.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Raptors as they look to rebuild their roster around him, Scottie Barnes and former Knicks point guard Immanuel Quickley, among others.

Barrett's start to his career with the Knicks had its ups and downs, but he earned the Thibodeau stamp of approval while with New York, so there's reason to believe the former No. 3 overall pick will have a stellar career even after he's left the Big Apple.

The Knicks are back in action tomorrow as they take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Christmas Day. Tipoff is scheduled for 12 noon ET from Madison Square Garden.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News