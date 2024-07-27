Knicks Named Top Landing Spot for All-Star Center
As the hour wanes toward teams reconvening for NBA training camps, the New York Knicks continue to be on the lookout for interior depth.
Though most, if not all, of the good names are long removed from the free agency board, the Knicks are said to be carrying due diligence on the trade block as they seek an Isaiah Hartenstein replacement. A report from longtime NBA insider Marc Stein hints that Chicago Bulls veteran Nikola Vucevic could be a person of interest as Windy City management inches closer toward a rebuild.
With that in mind, Jason Burgos of Sportsnaut named the Knicks as one of the top destinations for Vucevic if and when the Bulls are ready to pull the trigger.
"(The Knicks) could go back to starting Mitchell Robinson, but his long injury history could short-circuit their championship hopes next season," Burgos theorized. "That is why he could be included in a deal — along with reserve guard Miles McBride — for Vucevic. Robinson is a better rim protector and offensive rebounder. But Vucevic is levels above as a scorer, is still a good rebounder, and most importantly, stays healthy."
Claiming that Robinson has a "long injury history" may be an exaggeration (having played at least 59 games in four of his six seasons as a Knick) but Burgos is far from wrong when it comes to Vucevic's scoring abilities.
Whereas Robinson has made a living as one of the last traditional centers in the NBA ... his shot attempts often come directly under the basket ... Vucevic has rode the wave of flexibility to two All-Star berths, becoming one of the Association's highest-scoring centers.
The 33-year-old averaged an 18-point, 10.5-rebound double-double last season and has been a paradigm of reliability by playing at least 70 games in five of the last six campaigns ... the lone exception being the shortened 2019-20 stanza.
But, despite their contrasting skillsets, trading Robinson for Vucevic would feel like a lateral move for the Knicks: the team succeeded last season due to depth stars (such as Hartenstein and Precious Achiuwa) rising and that's the one area of the team that still needs work as it enters a fateful 2024-25 campaign.
As it stands, Jericho Sims appears to be the top spell option despite struggling to foster a consistent role in the rotation while Ariel Hukporti and Dmytro Skapintsev figure to fight for fringe minutes and starring roles in Westchester.
