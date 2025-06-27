Knicks Get Tough Grade For Draft Pick
The New York Knicks have their guy in Mohamed Diawara, a French wing who was the No. 51 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Knicks originally had the No. 50 overall pick, but after a small trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, the two teams swapped selections as New York selected the Frenchman.
CBS Sports writer Kyle Boone wasn't a fan of the move, giving the Knicks a "C-" for the selection.
"This is an interesting pick -- but it is not one I'd have made here at No. 51. Diawara was the No. 81 player on my Big Board and someone I'd have considered targeting as an undrafted free agent. He has some good physical tools but his potential largely has not converted to production in the LNB in France," Boone wrote.
The only picks that got a worse grade in the second round from Boone were Florida State forward Jamir Watkins, who got a "D" after being chosen by the Washington Wizards at No. 44 overall and Liberty guard Taelon Peter, who was chosen by the Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers with the No. 54 overall pick.
It remains to be seen what kind of role Diawara will play with the Knicks in the long run. As a contending team, the Knicks are unlikely to play Diawara very much if he is on the roster.
The Knicks may opt to only offer a two-way contract to him, allowing him to develop in the G League with the Westchester Knicks. He also could stay overseas for a year or two before coming to the NBA to work on his skills.
Diawara will look to prove his doubters wrong as he plays with the Knicks in the Las Vegas Summer League.
