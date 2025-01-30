All Knicks

Knicks Trade Deadline May Have Unexpected Outcome

The New York Knicks biggest trade piece is a complicated situation.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) after being called for a foul in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) after being called for a foul in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks' trade deadline hinges on whether or not the team will keep Mitchell Robinson on the roster or not.

Robinson, 26, is a hot name in trade rumors because he is the best player that the Knicks can afford to trade at the moment.

Robinson hasn't played this season, which helps his case to be traded, but CBS Sports writer James Herbert imagines a scenario where no deal takes place.

"Robinson is expected to be back in uniform in February, but not before the deadline," Herbert writes. "Without seeing him play, it is not obvious what the Knicks' plan should be. The front office will have to take into account what they know about Robinson's health, what offers are on the table for him and how they feel about Achiuwa (as well as the offers on the table for Achiuwa). Given that the franchise is clearly in win-now mode, this is a relatively high-stakes decision."

"Don't be surprised, though, if New York decides that keeping Robinson gives the team a higher ceiling than trading him. If healthy, he can make the Knicks bigger and tougher and allow Thibodeau to throw some truly terrifying defensive lineups out there. To give up on that, the front office would have to be pretty excited about what it is getting in return," he continued.

Robinson is a good asset whether he is traded or kept, but the Knicks may want to roll the dice to give them a chance to have some form of improvement.

Robinson's health is the main thing hinging on this. The Knicks traded for Karl-Anthony Towns when they realized Robinson wouldn't be ready for the start of the regular season, and his return date seems to keep getting pushed back, so if there is any doubt on his availability this season, New York has to find an alternative solution.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News