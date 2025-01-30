Knicks Trade Deadline May Have Unexpected Outcome
The New York Knicks' trade deadline hinges on whether or not the team will keep Mitchell Robinson on the roster or not.
Robinson, 26, is a hot name in trade rumors because he is the best player that the Knicks can afford to trade at the moment.
Robinson hasn't played this season, which helps his case to be traded, but CBS Sports writer James Herbert imagines a scenario where no deal takes place.
"Robinson is expected to be back in uniform in February, but not before the deadline," Herbert writes. "Without seeing him play, it is not obvious what the Knicks' plan should be. The front office will have to take into account what they know about Robinson's health, what offers are on the table for him and how they feel about Achiuwa (as well as the offers on the table for Achiuwa). Given that the franchise is clearly in win-now mode, this is a relatively high-stakes decision."
"Don't be surprised, though, if New York decides that keeping Robinson gives the team a higher ceiling than trading him. If healthy, he can make the Knicks bigger and tougher and allow Thibodeau to throw some truly terrifying defensive lineups out there. To give up on that, the front office would have to be pretty excited about what it is getting in return," he continued.
Robinson is a good asset whether he is traded or kept, but the Knicks may want to roll the dice to give them a chance to have some form of improvement.
Robinson's health is the main thing hinging on this. The Knicks traded for Karl-Anthony Towns when they realized Robinson wouldn't be ready for the start of the regular season, and his return date seems to keep getting pushed back, so if there is any doubt on his availability this season, New York has to find an alternative solution.
