Knicks Traded Julius Randle at Right Time
When the New York Knicks traded Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo for Karl-Anthony Towns before the start of the season, it was a move met with criticism.
However, a few months after the trade, the Knicks are among the best teams in the East while the Minnesota Timberwolves are trying to stay in the thick of things for the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.
CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn believes Randle's value has diminished since being traded to Minnesota.
"The Knicks didn't give him a contract extension when he was eligible, and then they traded him to Minnesota, where he has struggled to fit in. Today, few would categorize him as an All-Star... except he's made three All-Star teams and two All-NBA teams this decade. He's only 30. His New York peak might be behind him, but he's still a fairly big-name player," Quinn writes.
"The trouble here is that he also has a big salary. If Randle was still playing like an All-Star, Minnesota would be fine with him picking up his $30 million player option. He isn't, and that raises serious concerns with key reserves Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid slated to reach unrestricted free agency this offseason. Unless Minnesota is comfortable with another year paying a monster tax bill, they're going to have to find some way to get off of Randle's money," he continued.
Randle was included on a list of stars that could be on the move next alongside Kevin Durant, Trae Young, Zion Williamson and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
While Randle has not played on the same level this season than he did in New York, Towns has reached new heights as he was named an All-Star starter for the Eastern Conference last month.
It remains to be seen how far the Knicks and Wolves will go this year, but based off of how both Towns and Randle have performed this season, it looks like New York may have come out on top with this trade.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!