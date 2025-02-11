All Knicks

Knicks Could Sign Former Lakers, Celtics Guard

The New York Knicks could sign a player via the buyout market with experience across the NBA.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Lonnie Walker IV (12) during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks could be looking to make a play in the buyout market.

Despite having 15 players on the roster, the Knicks could swap out recent trade acquisition Delon Wright with a player that better fits what New York needs.

Knicks analyst Tommy Beer suggests that the team could look to sign NBA journeyman Lonnie Walker IV.

“For those asking about potential names the Knicks could target on the buyout market, here are some players who may be waived and could be of interest to New York (Lonnie Walker IV included on the list),” Knicks Centric’s Tommy Beer wrote.

“There are quality players that may hit the open market (Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, Bojan Bogdanovic, Ben Simmons, Malcolm Brogdon, etc.), but it’s important to note that- because they are over the first apron- the Knicks are prohibited from signing players off of waivers who previously made more than the mid-level exception ($12.9 million).”

Walker, 26, was in training camp this summer with the Boston Celtics, who are one of the deeper teams in the league and had a roster spot that he could have taken. However, it would have forced the Celtics to dip into the luxury tax, costing far more than what he should.

Since being released by the Celtics, Walker signed with Žalgiris Kaunas of the Lithuanian Basketball League and the EuroLeague, but he could look to buy out of his deal to re-join a team in the NBA looking for a player like him.

The Knicks could really benefit from adding another wing, especially with the poor health from OG Anunoby, who is expected to be out for a little while as he nurses a toe injury.

The Knicks are set to play the Indiana Pacers tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

