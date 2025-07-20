Knicks Color Commentator Among Best NBA Players of All-Time
Walt Frazier is a favorite among New York Knicks fans given his dedication to the franchise.
Frazier played for the Knicks from 1967-77, where he helped the organization with the only two titles in the franchise's history. Then, Frazier became a color commentator and he's been working on Knicks games for over 25 years.
Bleacher Report ranked the top 100 players in NBA history and Frazier came in at No. 43 on the list.
"With his silky handle, smooth mid-range jumper and suffocating defense, Frazier set the two-way guard standard before that was even a thing," Bleacher Report wrote.
"Frazier led the Knicks to their only two titles, and he was the engine driving one of the most beloved teams in Knicks franchise history. When Willis Reed hobbled out of the tunnel in Game 7 of the 1970 Finals, the Garden erupted—but it was Frazier who carried the night, finishing with 36 points, 19 assists, seven rebounds and five steals in one of the greatest Finals performances ever."
The only Knicks player that ranked higher than Frazier was Patrick Ewing, who came in at No. 40. Technically, Jason Kidd is the highest Knicks player at No. 33, but he played in just 76 games for the team in the 2012-13 season, his last as a player in the NBA. But for players known for being Knicks, Frazier is second in line.
Without Frazier, it's hard to imagine the Knicks winning their championships in 1970 and 1973, so he deserves heaps of praise even 50 years after claiming victory.
Now, Frazier hopes to be around for when the Knicks win their third championship in franchise history. They could have a chance to do that this year with Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby coming back for revenge.
