Knicks' Win Highlighted By Heavy Minutes From Starters
The New York Knicks won their second straight game against the Brooklyn Nets last night, 114-104. In a game controlled by New York throughout, the Knicks had an efficient night on offense, with all of their starters in double digits in the scoring department.
Something to note about New York, in continuation from last season, is the minutes distribution from head coach Tom Thibodeau. Last night, three starters played at least 40 minutes, while just three Knick players checked in off the bench.
Miles McBride didn't play last night due to knee inflammation, which meant rookie Pacome Dadiet was next up. Jericho Sims played 18 minutes, which was particularly interesting because rookie Ariel Hukporti did not check in after an impressive performance in Friday night's win.
Mikal Bridges sat for a total of three minutes, while Josh Hart was out for two. These two are known to be iron men and have been prone to playing heavy minutes, but for Thibodeau to do it this early in the season against a rebuilding team like the Nets is a bit concerning.
Karl Anthony-Towns played a total of 30 minutes, but in the third quarter seemed to tweak his back on an and-one play. Towns kept playing despite the pain.
Aside from Towns, the other four starters are averaging at least 34 minutes per game. Bridges, Hart, and Anunoby are averaging at least 36 minutes, with Thibodeau wasting no time giving them playoff-level minutes.
It looks like Towns will play in tonight's game against the Washington Wizards according to the latest injury updates, but the workload Thibodeau gives his players has been a trend throughout his coaching career. It's helped the Knicks win some crucial games, but it also gives fans a reason to hold their breath in the fourth quarter despite the game being out of reach.
