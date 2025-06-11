No Trade Market For Knicks Target Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for the New York Knicks may be a modern brand of Greek mythology.
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst updated the trade market on the Milwaukee Bucks' franchise face — or lack thereof — during a Tuesday appearance on the Worldwide Leader's "Get Up!," mentioning that his current employers do not have him on any sort of block.
"Right now, there is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade market. There is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions," Windhorst said. "He has not asked for it. The Bucks are not looking to trade him."
Antetokounmpo's fate no doubt stands as one of the primary subplots of this upcoming NBA offseason as the Bucks try to recover from a five-game, first-round ousting at the hands of the eventual Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers.
Some see Milwaukee as ripe for a rebuild while others believe they can still run it out with Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard leading the way. The center would have no shortage of suitors if he were made available and the Knicks have been pegged as a prime candidate, especially with the team said to be chasing his former coach, Jason Kidd, to fill their own void.
Any Knicks trade for a veteran difference-maker will more than likely have to include some name-brand talents Some Knicks observers may claim that they'd be fine swapping Karl-Anthony Towns for Antetokounmpo but Windhorst appeared to try and coax such prognosticators away from the idea.
"Everybody in New York may want to trade him," Windhorst said of Towns. "[But] he is an in-his-rime, All-NBA player that contributed significantly to the Knicks going the farthest they have in 25 years. Just want to point that out."
As Windhorst mentioned, the Knicks put forth their best seasonal showing in a quarter-century, reaching the Eastern Conference Finals as the third seed on the bracket. That, however, wasn't enough to ensure another season at the helm for head coach Tom Thibodeau and some veterans may endure a similar fate.
If Windhorst is to be believed, however, none of them will be on the move for Antetokounmpo.
