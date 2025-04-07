Suns Star Shares Love for Knicks' Arena
Playing it by the Book failed to help the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night against the New York Knicks.
Devin Booker put in 40 points in the interconfence tilt at Madison Square Garden, setting a record for a Phoenix visitor. Alas for Arizona, that wasn't enough to counter another OG Anunoby outburst and a double-double from former collegiate teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, who paved the path to a 112-98 win for the Knicks.
Booker paid tribute to the hallowed halls of MSG in the aftermath of passing Shawn Marion's 39-point tally from 2006 for the niche honor.
"I’ve said it from the beginning, this is my favorite place to play outside of Phoenix," Booker said in video from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. "I feel it every time I touch in the city. In the summer driving past, I think about it. I want to take advantage and respect the game and history that’s been though here. Not just sports: entertainment, music, a lot of greats been in these hallways."
Booker's comments will probably set off a firestorm of rumors in the modern NBA social landscape: the 28-year-old and four-time All-Star could be on the move if the hapless Suns (35-43) opt to start from scratch over the offseason. Sunday's loss, Phoenix's sixth in a row, dropped them 2.5 games behind Dallas for the fourth and final Western Conference Play-In Tournament spot.
Beyond the obvious lack of assets, it's easy to see why Booker and the Knicks would be so quickly paired.
In addition to his apparent love of Garden hardwood, Booker has previously collaborated with current Knicks stars Mikal Bridges (in Phoenix) and Karl-Anthony Towns (at the University of Kentucky). The Knicks, however, have reportedly lingered at the cusp of other Phoenix rebuild discussions (i.e. those surrounding Kevin Durant, who did not play on Sunday) so it may be just a tad too early to fully close the book on Booker.
Booker and the Suns will look to keep their season alive on Tuesday when they host the Golden State Warriors (10 p.m. ET, TNT).
