Pistons Exec Talks Controversial Loss to Knicks
The New York Knicks' recent playoff series against the Detroit Pistons was unforgettable in all the wrong ways for the Motor City.
While the Pistons, making their first postseason appearance since 2019, played a respectable series against the Knicks before falling in 4-2 fashion, many Detroiters felt that it could've gone better. The fourth game of the best-of-seven set proved particularly controversial, as the Knicks escaped Little Caesars Arena with a 94-93 win after Josh Hart got away a foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.'s would-be winner in the final seconds.
As the potential future stars of the Knicks-Pistons series did Summer League battle on Friday, broadcasters Greg Anthony and Jared Greenberg asked Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon about the call and the series as a whole.
While their attempt to goad Langdon into a fiery response proved futiles (Langdon simply replied "Was it?" when the former Knicks Anthony referred to the "questionable call at the end"), the Michigan exec humorously declined comment, especially after Greenberg reminded him that fines can still be bestowed during Summer League play.
"We have good refs in our league and they do their best. Like all of us, we make mistakes," Langdon said with a smile (h/t New York Basketball on X). "I thought it was a hell of a series. I thought it was a great series, not only for us, but for the Knicks."
Langdon entered the Detroit front office last year after five years as the New Orleans Pelicans' general manager. Under his watch, the Pistons improved their win total by 30 and posted their first winning record in nearly a decade.
The Pistons were peeved after the Game 4 loss, which put the Knicks up 3-1 in the series. Immediately after the game, officials admitted that a foul should've been on Hardaway's corner attempt, and the league backed that analysis up in the Last Two-Minute Report that arrived the following day.
The Knicks, however, put an end to the Pistons' Cinderella story despite the best Detroit efforts: the Pistons won Game 5 at Madison Square Garden before the Knicks closed things out in the Motor City. Despite the Pistons' accomplishments, they lost each of their three games at Little Caesars Arena, leaving them devoid of a home playoff win since 2008.
Playing in front of several participants from the spring's postseason clash (including Knicks stars Mikal Bridges, Miles McBride, and Karl-Anthony Towns), the Pistons prospects earned a quantum of revenge for Detroit, posting a 104-86 win over those of the Knicks at Cox Pavilion.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!