All Knicks

Knicks Make Massive Jump in Power Rankings

The New York Knicks are rolling. Where are they in the NBA power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Dec 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) pretends to throw the ball into the stands in celebration after the Knicks' game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) pretends to throw the ball into the stands in celebration after the Knicks' game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are finishing off the year strong, winning 17 of their last 21 games, including each of their last seven contests.

The last time the Knicks lost was the NBA Cup quarterfinal against the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 11.

The hot streak has given the Knicks a boost in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings. The team is set at No. 3 after being at No. 7 last week.

"The Knicks had a couple of close calls last week, but they’ve won seven straight games since losing in the Emirates NBA Cup quarterfinals, and they’ve gained some separation as a top-three team in the East," Schuhmann writes.

"The Knicks will close 2024 with a second straight game in Washington. Their first game of 2025 (a visit from the Jazz) will be the end of a stretch where they will have played 14 of 16 games against teams that rank in the bottom 10 offensively. They’ll have a rest advantage when they begin a two-game trip in Oklahoma City on Friday, the first of two meetings with the Thunder in eight days," he continued.

The only teams that rank higher than the Knicks are the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers, both of whom sit in first place in their respective conference's standings.

Even though the Knicks have been dealt an easier hand as of late, they are still executing at a high level and pulling out these wins. Earlier in the year, the Knicks dropped some games they should have otherwise won, so grabbing victories here is a sign of growth.

If the Knicks can continue winning at this rate, they could find themselves clipping at the heels of the Boston Celtics and aforementioned Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference standings.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News