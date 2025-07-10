Stars Aligning For LeBron James to Knicks
The New York Knicks have long been linked to LeBron James ever since he was a free agent 15 years ago.
Now, there may not be a better chance for the league's all-time leading scorer and the most polarizing franchise in the NBA to join forces.
Clutch Points analyst Enzo Flojo suggested the Knicks should trade for LeBron James.
"The James-to-Knicks storyline has deep roots. Back in 2010, the Knicks were among the favorites to sign James before he chose South Beach," Flojo wrote.
"Fifteen years later, New York again finds itself in the mix. This time, though, the stakes are even higher. James is in the twilight of his career, yet remains one of the most impactful players in the league. His connection to coach Brown, who was James’ longest-serving coach during their Cleveland years, only fuels the speculation."
"Business-wise, the move makes sense as well. James has often spoken about life beyond basketball. Few cities offer post-career opportunities like New York. Media, branding, investment, which are things James cares deeply about, are amplified in Manhattan. Basketball-wise, the fit is nearly perfect. A Brunson-James-Anunoby-KAT/Bridges core gives the Knicks a top-five offensive and defensive ceiling."
LeBron is still playing because he knows he can lead a team to another championship. There was hope that could be with the Los Angeles Lakers, but the direction they are going in suggests that may not happen on LeBron's timeline.
The Knicks could be the only team in the league that could pull off a trade with the Lakers in order to make something happen.
The Knicks are better equipped than the Lakers to win a title next season and with the Eastern Conference wide open, New York needs to strike with an ace and king up their sleeves.
