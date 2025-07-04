Stephen A. Smith Makes Embarrassing Knicks Error
New York Knicks fans were none too pleased to see that Stephen A. Smith didn't go the extra miles when rattling names off the roster.
Smith's reaction to the Knicks' presumptive hire of Mike Brown as head coach was perhaps well-anticipated among ESPN watchers, whose airwaves frequently feature his rants dedicated to Manhattan hardwood affairs.
Appearing on Wednesday's edition of "SportsCenter," Smith seems enthused enough to place the Knicks back in the Eastern Conference Finals, but his positive prediction was not received well by New Yorkers have he flubbed the name of one major metropolitan reserve.
"You're looking at the fact that the New York Knicks' top seven players remain on their roster, you're talking about Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, Michael McBride, obviously Josh Hart, the Energizer bunny himself, they're not going anywhere," Smith said (h/t @b_mura on X). "Why shouldn't we expect less from these New York Knicks?"
While that's obviously a fair point, Knicks fans didn't take kindly to the fact that Smith flubbed the name of Miles "Deuce" McBride, one of the first men off the New York bench and one of the longest-tenured active Manhattanites.
Smith's rants for and against the Knicks often go viral, but fans have been perturbed by his mistakes when it comes to who's on the roster.
In 2024, for example, Smith drew the wrath of the fanbase after he partly credited Quentin Grimes for a New York hot streak despite the fact that the team had traded him to the Detroit Pistons by then. In acknowledging his error, ironically enough, Smith claimed he had gotten Grimes confused with McBride, who was establishing himself as a New York sixth man at the time.
In that same rant, fans also took offense to Smith referring to then-center Isaiah Hartenstein as "some dude name Hartenstein" after he proved to a formidable entry into the starting five after a Robinson injury.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!