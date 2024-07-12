All Knicks

3 Knicks to Watch in Summer League

The New York Knicks begin Summer League tomorrow. Who are players worth looking for?

Jeremy Brener

Aug 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Yoeli Childs (50) dribbles against New York Knicks guard Rokas Jokubaitis (0) during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Yoeli Childs (50) dribbles against New York Knicks guard Rokas Jokubaitis (0) during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks are heading to Sin City for the Las Vegas Summer League, which tips off on Friday.

However, the Knicks won't begin their Summer League run until tomorrow when they take on No. 6 overall pick Tidjane Salaun and the Charlotte Hornets at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

While the Knicks don't have a top prospect to flaunt in Las Vegas, they have plenty of exciting players who could round out the roster and potentially have a role with later on in the season.

Here's a look at three players to watch going into this week's Summer League action:

Rokas Jokubaitis

Jokubaitis was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the No. 34 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but his rights were traded to the Knicks on the night of the draft. The Lithuanian point guard is returning to the Knicks after making an appearance with the team in Summer League in 2021.

He's spent the past three seasons playing for FC Barcelona in Liga ACB, but his return to the Knicks Summer League squad could indicate that he is looking to eventually make a basketball home in the Big Apple.

His performance in Las Vegas should be one to look out for.

Pacome Dadiet

Dadiet is the youngest player on the Knicks roster at just 18 years old, but he was New York's highest pick out of the four prospects they picked in the draft last month.

While there was some speculation about whether or not Dadiet would come to New York before he signed, it appears that the French wing will play with the NBA club this season.

His Summer League showcase should determine if he'll end up spending more time in New York with the Knicks or in Westchester with the G League team.

Ariel Hukporti

Hukporti already signed a two-way deal with the Knicks after being taken with the final pick in the NBA Draft. Given the Knicks' need for a center, Hukporti's performance should be one to watch.

Hukporti will likely get a lot of playing time at the position and be given a chance to improve. While he's expected to play most of the season in Westchester, a strong showing in Las Vegas could warrant some work in the NBA.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News