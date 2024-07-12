3 Knicks to Watch in Summer League
The New York Knicks are heading to Sin City for the Las Vegas Summer League, which tips off on Friday.
However, the Knicks won't begin their Summer League run until tomorrow when they take on No. 6 overall pick Tidjane Salaun and the Charlotte Hornets at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
While the Knicks don't have a top prospect to flaunt in Las Vegas, they have plenty of exciting players who could round out the roster and potentially have a role with later on in the season.
Here's a look at three players to watch going into this week's Summer League action:
Rokas Jokubaitis
Jokubaitis was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the No. 34 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but his rights were traded to the Knicks on the night of the draft. The Lithuanian point guard is returning to the Knicks after making an appearance with the team in Summer League in 2021.
He's spent the past three seasons playing for FC Barcelona in Liga ACB, but his return to the Knicks Summer League squad could indicate that he is looking to eventually make a basketball home in the Big Apple.
His performance in Las Vegas should be one to look out for.
Pacome Dadiet
Dadiet is the youngest player on the Knicks roster at just 18 years old, but he was New York's highest pick out of the four prospects they picked in the draft last month.
While there was some speculation about whether or not Dadiet would come to New York before he signed, it appears that the French wing will play with the NBA club this season.
His Summer League showcase should determine if he'll end up spending more time in New York with the Knicks or in Westchester with the G League team.
Ariel Hukporti
Hukporti already signed a two-way deal with the Knicks after being taken with the final pick in the NBA Draft. Given the Knicks' need for a center, Hukporti's performance should be one to watch.
Hukporti will likely get a lot of playing time at the position and be given a chance to improve. While he's expected to play most of the season in Westchester, a strong showing in Las Vegas could warrant some work in the NBA.
