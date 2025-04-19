Tom Thibodeau Downplays Knicks' Status as Favorites
Like Han Solo before him, never tell New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau the odds.
Though many expect the Knicks' upcoming playoff series with the Detroit Pistons to be one of the more tightly-contest first-round matchups on the NBA playoff bracket, New York's playoff experience and plethora of established veteran talent makes them the favorite. Thibodeau, however, isn't buying that narrative with tip-off looming on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN).
"It doesn't mean anything," Thibodeau said of the Knicks' status as favorites in video from SNY. "The only thing that matters is what we think. Whether it's praise or criticism, it's all the same, just lock into what we have to lock into, get ready to play. There's always naysayers, that's part of it ... Don't get drunk with emotion or with praise ... Just lock in with each day, that's all you have to do."
A cult following may have gathered behind Detroit, which hit fast forward on its rebuild by more than tripling its 14-win total from last season. But, despite the breakout of Cade Cunningham, the Knicks' roster undoubtedly carries more established top contributors, as evidenced by its top-heavy starting five.
New York's recent playoff experience, standing as one of three teams to win at least one playoff series in the last two years (alongside champions Denver and Boston), also gives it a bit of an edge, as the Pistons are making their first postseason showing since 2019.
This may be the first opening-round series of the Thibodeau era where the Knicks are almost unanimously recognized as the favorites: concerns about the 2021 Atlanta Hawks, for example, were well-justified when they earned a five-game series win, and many viewed the Knicks' five-game win over No. 4 Cleveland in 2023 as an upset.
Others believed the star power of Joel Embiid would've propelled last year's Philadelphia 76ers group to a win over the second-seeded Knicks, but New York instead handled business in six games. It's safe to see, however, that past results and future odds won't be affecting Thibodeau and the Knicks' approach to their upcoming duels with Detroit.
