Trade Idea Sends Kevin Durant to Knicks
The New York Knicks are trying to make another big trade this offseason.
The Knicks attempted to do as such at the trade deadline back in February to acquire Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, but the efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.
Talks may be revisited this offseason, which is why Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey suggested a trade that would send Karl-Anthony Towns, Pacome Dadiet and a 2032 first-round pick to the Suns for Durant.
"The New York Knicks already fired Tom Thibodeau after losing in the conference finals, but if they're looking for another scapegoat, Karl-Anthony Towns has certainly gotten plenty of heat around the internet the last couple days," Bailey wrote.
"A sizable and vocal contingent of Knicks fans probably wouldn't be too upset to see him moved, especially if it was for KD's expiring contract."
"Part of the frustration with KAT is a contract that runs through 2027-28 and pays him $61 million that year (when he has a player option). This trade would obviously get the Knicks off the hook for most of that deal, while also landing them a bit more dynamic shot creator who's more mobile on defense."
"For the Suns, this is another interesting guard-big duo for Booker, especially since he and KAT are famously close friends. Getting a pick and a prospect doesn't hurt either."
The move helps both sides achieve what they want, which is why a deal like this could actually come into fruition.
Moving Towns gives the Knicks more of a chance to play Mitchell Robinson, who dazzled during the playoffs as a rim-protecting big man. It also gives New York another bona fide scorer to play next to Jalen Brunson.
Meanwhile, the Suns remain competitive with a player in Towns that can help them get back to the playoffs and keep Devin Booker happy to play in Phoenix.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!