Trade Proposal Sends Knicks Star to Warriors
The New York Knicks have a big decision to make soon in regards to superstar Julius Randle.
The 30-year-old forward is coming off a shoulder injury and will have the opportunity to test free agency at season's end. With the Knicks' massive roster changes, Randle's future appears murky, which is why he has been involved in trade rumors recently.
Heavy.com suggests a three-team deal that sends Randle and Jericho Sims to the Golden State Warriors, Miles McBride, Moses Moody and Andrew Wiggins to the Utah Jazz and Walker Kessler, Kevon Looney and Collin Sexton to the Knicks.
"A front court of Randle and Mitchell Robinson hasn’t been successful throughout many lineup iterations since 2019," Heavy.com writes. "Part of that is due to spacing issues. Robinson has never attempted a 3-pointer, and Randle’s inside game nearly commands four shooters on the floor at all times. Neither Kessler nor Looney is a 3-point specialist. But both are upgrades offensively over Robinson and wouldn’t be playing in lineups with the (would-be former) Knicks bruiser. Sexton, in exchange for McBride, provides a more proven ball-handler to backup Brunson. He posted a career-high 4.9 assists per game and 383 on the season last year."
While the deal gets the Knicks some center help, it comes at a pretty hefty price for what they are acquiring in return. New York sends away an All-Star for three players unlikely to crack the starting lineup. While Kessler, Looney and Sexton can be strong depth pieces for the Knicks, it doesn't make up for Randle's value, even if he is an expiring contract.
There's an expectation that the Knicks want to keep Randle around on another contract, but the three-time All-Star could look for a long-term deal that New York is unwilling to hand out. The Knicks should trade Randle if they cannot come to an agreement on an extension, but if they make a deal for him, it should be a little bit better than the suggestion above. Randle has a lot of value, and the Knicks shouldn't sell him short if he goes on the trade block.
