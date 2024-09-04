TV Star Wants Knicks' Jalen Brunson on Podcast
Jerry Ferrara wants New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson to join his new entourage.
Ferrara, the Brooklyn-born actor best know for his role on the HBO series "Entourage," is following in Brunson's footsteps, as he's set to debut a new podcast known as "Throwbacks." He's set to host alongside 2004 Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart and described the upcoming series as "real fan talk" that will no doubt center on some of his favorite New York-based team, such as the Knicks and the NFL's Giants.
To that end, Ferrara yearned to have Brunson, the Knicks captain who also hosts the "Roommates Show" podcast alongside collegiate/professional teammate Josh Hart, appear on the program in an interview with TMZ.
"I've got to get my guyJalen Brunson on here," Ferrara said. "I just have to. That's my personal (dream). I know Matt may want (Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder) Mookie Betts because he's an LA guy. But I've got to get my guy Brunson."
Brunson appearing on Throwbacks would make him even with Ferrara, who was recently invited into the realm of the "Roommates." It's perhaps the least Ferrara can do considering that Brunson has done his utmost to make the Knicks fan experience more pleasant for "Turtle" and the rest of Manhattan.
In addition to Brunson, Ferrara also wants to see Giants receiver Mailk Nabers and head coach Brian Daboll appear on the show. He's particularly interested in the latter's fashion choices, reasoning that Daboll is the NFL boss he most resembles.
Despite his obvious New York biases, Ferrara said that the show will cover nationwide topics, as he recalled doing "18 minutes" on the Cleveland Browns during a warm-up show with Leinart.
"Throwbacks" will debut at a date to be determined. In the meantime, Ferrara can currently be seen on the Starz drama series "Power."
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!