Tyrese Haliburton's Dad Ban Lifted For Knicks vs. Pacers Game 4
There will be a special fan in attendance for the New York Knicks' next matchup in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Unfortunately for the Knicks, he'll be supporting the Indiana Pacers after a temporary league ban was recently lifted.
"Tyrese Haliburton's dad, John, will be allowed to attend Indiana Pacers home games in a suite, beginning with Tuesday's pivotal Game 4 against the New York Knicks, sources told ESPN on Monday," NBA insider Shams Charania wrote.
"John Haliburton has not attended a game after it was decided he would not attend home or road contests following an on-court confrontation with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on April 29."
John Haliburton took to social media to apologize to Antetokounmpo following the incident.
"I sincerely apologize to Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers organization for my actions following tonight's game. This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son and I will not make that mistake again,"
John Haliburton's support will be felt as the Knicks look to even the series against the Pacers following a 20-point comeback victory to win Game 3 on Sunday night. A Knicks win would tie the series and give New York control going back to Madison Square Garden.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!