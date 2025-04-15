Former All-Star Makes Bold Knicks Playoff Prediction
The New York Knicks' regular season campaign has finally found its way to a close, with their first round matchup of the playoffs against the Detroit Pistons looming right around the corner.
Following the ups and downs of the Knicks' season to this point, there's been a wide range of projections as to how New York's postseason outcome could fall. New York struggled consistently against good teams, but with 50-plus wins on the year, it's tough to totally count this group out of contention.
One big name refusing to count the Knicks out of this postseason is former NBA All-Star Wally Szczerbiak, who claims New York could have the best basketball ahead of them in a high-intensity, high-stakes setting.
"Everyone plays harder, the intensity level is completely raised," Szczerbiak said. "If you're the Knicks, you have to respect your opponent, but you do not fear your opponent. You know you're the better team. The whole entire regular season, this team was put together for these moments. I think the best basketball is ahead for this team."
It's an interesting take from Sczerbiak, but it might not be too far-fetched. The Knicks now find themselves notably healthy at the right time with their starting five and rotation ready to go for the postseason. In the final games leading up to New York's regular season end, the group did have their adjustments to note, but the talent is clearly present on the roster when at their best.
When asking Szczerbiak, he sees that aspired ceiling from this roster in the cards, even with the shakiness seen throughout the course of this year.
"We saw how this team coasted through the preseason, then they flipped it on to start the regular season," Szczerbiak continued. "This team is going to be ready to play, in my opinion. I can't wait to get it started."
The Knicks won't have things easy in round one, as the Pistons have been surging their way up the Eastern Conference this season to now find their first playoff appearance since 2018. This team is going to be energized, physical, and ready to make a statement.
Yet, the Knicks do have the horses to match what the Pistons bring, but it remains to be seen exactly what version of this New York team we get once the postseason is officially off and underway.
