The NBA season is still young, as we haven't even gotten to the Christmas Day games. There's still the All-Star break, trade deadline and dog days of the season ahead.

But the season has already provided a lot of surprises, both good and bad. So let's a look at the biggest ones for the Knicks so far.

Surprise #1: Karl-Anthony Towns' MVP-level play

Towns had himself a very impressive postseason run that saw him remind the NBA world just how impactful he can be. His defense was better than it had ever been, and both he and the Knicks unlocked his passing game in a way it had never been.

What resulted was not just a championship, but a reinstatement of respect surrounding Towns' name and game. Fans and analysts alike believed that the center could be in for a big year. But nobody saw the season he's currently having coming.

On his way to recording a Knicks record 16 straight double-doubles to begin the season, Towns has played what many have agreed is the best overall basketball of his career. He's proven that the defense wasn't just a postseason fluke. He's not only held up but been a positive on that end once again. And he's combined that with elite efficiency.

Towns is currently shooting 54.3% from the field, which would be the second-highest mark of his career, and he's also shooting 41.5% from three, which would be the fourth-highest mark of his career. As if that wasn't enough, Towns is also averaging a league-leading 13.9 rebounds per game. He's even managed to cut down his fouls, as he's averaging just 3.1 per game, which would be the third-lowest of his career.

Many people expected Towns to be an All-Star; very few, if any, predicted him to perform like this. Through one month of regular-season action, Towns looks like a lock in for the All-Star game once again and deserves plenty of MVP consideration and All-NBA team votes if this keeps up.

Surprise #2: Miles McBride's role

One of the reasons Mike Brown was brought in was because of his openness to use his bench more and experiment with rotations during the regular season. Tom Thibodeau was notorious for being over-reliant on his starters, but Brown made it clear during his first season as the Knicks coach that this wouldn't be the case.

Coming off a successful championship campaign, though, it seemed like much of Brown's rotations would be set. It didn't mean that fans expected him to fully ditch his ways. But outside of the backup wing minutes, it seemed somewhat easy to guess what the minutes distribution would look like on most nights.

Yet, Brown's propensity to keep his rotation very fluid has been on full display this season, especially with Miles McBride. While the starters and Landry Shamet, who has been one of the team's most valuable players, have played as expected, the same cannot be said about McBride.

Despite being known in pretty much every corner of the NBA as one of the most valuable bench players in the league, the 26 year-old guard is averaging just 17.2 minutes per game. That would be the lowest of his career since 2022, his second year in the league. And it's not like he's not playing well.

McBride is shooting a career-high from three and the team often looks better when he's on the court. Maybe Brown really does just want to keep the rotation malleable. Or maybe it has something to do with his upcoming free agency making him a prime trade candidate. Whatever it is, it's been odd to see McBride play so few minutes this far into the season.

Surprise #3: Shooting woes

Under Jalen Brunson's lead, the Knicks have generally been a good shooting team. They were top-20 in true shooting percentage between 2022 and 2024, and were top-10 in true shooting percentage the two seasons prior to this one.

And it makes sense. Brunson is an offensive engine by himself, given his ability to hit tough shots and run an offense without turning the ball over. But the Knicks have also surrounded Brunson with shot makers. Towns is often considered the greatest shooting big man ever. And the quartet of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, along with Shamet and McBride, makes for what should usually be a good shooting squad.

This season, though, they've struggled shooting the ball. As of Tuesday, they rank 24th in true shooting percentage. Towns, Shamet, and McBride are all having terrific shooting seasons.

Brunson has reverted back to his usual self over the last 10 games. But Anunoby, Bridges (even with his recent streak of good play), and Josh Hart are all still underperforming shooting-wise.

Tyler Kolek and Andre Drummond have played a role in dragging that number down. It shouldn't be overly concerning, as those numbers should eventually see some positive regression. But it's been surprising to see a team that has historically shot the ball well and is coming off of one of the most impressive displays of shooting during a postseason run be so cold to start the campaign.

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