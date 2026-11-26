The Knicks' season has been an unpredictable ride filled with some notable downs. But it's also given us a lot of things to be grateful for. With Thankgiving finally upon us, let's take a look at six reasons for the champs to be thankful.

1. Karl-Anthony Towns' ascension

While I'd love to sit here and claim that I saw Karl-Anthony Towns' ascension to an MVP candidate coming, I didn't. His incredible two-way play in the postseason, which saw him defend at an elite level and balance unbelievably efficient scoring with defense-bending passing, gave the Knicks hope of a consistently dominant Towns.

But the big man has surpassed those hopes easily thus far. Even with Jalen Brunson shaking off a cold start and looking like the elite point guard the Knicks are accustomed to, Towns has been the team's best player this season.

There just hasn't been a single facet of the game in which Towns hasn't been amazing. He's proving that the postseason defense was no fluke. The passing has opened up the Knicks' playbook and freed up Brunson more. The shooting is back. The rebounding is somehow even better. And he's managed to do that while fouling less and complaining less.

Towns is playing the best basketball of his career in his age-31 season, and the Knicks' year would be in a rougher spot had he not defiantly seized the throne as the best center in the Eastern Conference.

2. Landry Shamet continuing to improve

It feels like just yesterday that Landry Shamet signed an Exhibit 9 contract with the Knicks as a depth piece. Two major shoulder injuries, two good seasons, and a championship later, Shamet entered the 2026-27 season with a shiny new four-year, $24 million contract that was very well deserved.

The hope, and really expectation, was that the journeyman would be able to replicate his timely baskets, elite shooting, and tough defense that made him such a pivotal part of the Knicks' title run.

A month into the season, Shamet has made that deal look like a steal. Despite already improving in each of the last two years, the reserve guard has taken yet another leap. He's averaging a career-high 11.4 points per game while shooting a career-best 49.3% from the field and 44.2% from three, which would be the second-highest of his career. And he's done so while evolving as a defender, too.

After filling in admirably for Josh Hart and OG Anunoby during their respective absences, he's now gaining traction for Sixth Man of the Year consideration. On a team with Brunson, Towns, Hart, Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges, Shamet has been the third-most valuable Knick this year.

3. Jalen Brunson being, well, Jalen Brunson

You cannot speak about what is good about the Knicks and their current state of affairs without mentioning Brunson. And by now, many have become so used to Brunson's greatness. But it really is something people have started to take for granted. Look at the name of point guards the Knicks trotted out prior to Brunson's arrival. It's easy to forget how bleak those times used to be.

Now, the Knicks are led nightly by one of the best players in the league and one of the best leaders in the game. Even with an 0-3 start to the season, things felt relatively okay. A lot of that has to do with the calming presence of knowing that with Brunson, your team will tend to be fine.

He's now averaging 26.5 points per game, which is the second-highest of his career and the fourth straight season in which he's averaged 26 or more points per game. He's averaging just a tick under six assists per game while still being elite at limiting turnovers despite his high usage rate. And he's shooting 43.7% from the field and 40.5% from three despite beginning the season in a slump. Brunson is clearly reminding people just how good he still is.

Brunson's season has been rightfully overshadowed by Towns, and partly by the lofty expectations his past seasons have set. But it's a treat to have the head of your snake be such a reliable stud and a steady captain.

4. Mike Brown's game of musical chairs

After Tom Thibodeau's firing, the Knicks were looking for a coach who would experiment during the regular season and utilize his bench. In his inaugural season as the Knicks' coach, he did exactly that. Brown was less reliant on his starters than Thibodeau was, and leaned on guys like Shamet, Miles McBride, and even Tyler Kolek, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Ariel Hukporti.

Through the first month of the season, Brown has proven that it wasn't a one-off thing. The Knicks head coach has doubled down and has experimented with all kinds of different lineups. He's tried out groups without Brunson and Towns to the dismay of fans. He's tinkered with the backup point guard role, giving Kolek plenty of run but also allowing Jose Alvarado to play alongside Brunson. Mohamed Diawara, James Wiseman, and even Pacome Dadiet have all seen non-garbage-time minutes.

Brown credits his bench, and more specifically, Jordan Clarkson, for their ability to prioritize the team's best interest over their own. Both the coach and the players themselves have spoken glowingly about the reserves' selflessness and preparedness. But it still all comes down to Brown.

He's clearly gotten through to his players. From Shamet all the way down to Dalton Knecht, the players have each other's backs. And that's a testament to just how fluid the rotation is. If something isn't working, Brown isn't afraid to try something new. Everybody is an option. Nobody is ever truly out of the rotation. And he's once again pressing all of the right buttons.

5. Health

There is some irony in me writing this as the Knicks' injury report before facing the Cavs only grows on Wednesday. Anunoby is out with what was recently upgraded to a calf strain, as is Clarkson, who is out with plantar fasciitis. McBride is out once again due to an adductor issue, Brunson is now questionable with an illness, and both Towns and Hart are probable with knee and shoulder issues, respectively.

But with all that said, the Knicks have still been relatively lucky when it comes to injuries this season.

Many other contenders who have hope of making a deep postseason run are dealing with big hits to their roster. while the Knicks have received a relatively clean bill of health until recently. The Thunder have been without Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and Cason Wallace, and will continue to be so for the foreseeable future. Anthony Edwards and Paolo Banchero have missed much of the season. Stephen Curry and Tyrese Haliburton have also missed some time as well.

New York's fortunes have changed for the worse over the last week or so, but they should still consider themselves lucky for the lack of any major injuries they've had to deal with this season.

6. The Larry O'Brien trophy

This technically has nothing to do with this current season. But we are still less than half a year removed from the overwhelming majority of this current roster hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy. This will be their first Thanksgiving as champions, and even if they are focused solely on winning another one this season, it's worth taking another quick look back at what was a magical run.

Even after what many would call a lackluster regular season considering the roster and their aspirations, the Knicks were the last team standing. Even after going down 2-1 against the Hawks in the first series. Even after pundits and analysts repeatedly picked their opponents to win series against the Knicks. And even after falling down 29 points to the Spurs in Game 4 of the Finals.

New York, with incredible defense, historic shot-making, some luck and health on its side, went on a dominant postseason run that we may not see matched for a very long time. The players, the coaches, and the team have likely moved on, but hopefully they are able to look back and appreciate it, because that's something nobody will ever be able to take away.

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