Knicks' Nick Richards Saga Isn't Officially Over Despite Heat Signing

The New York Knicks don't have many options left to pounce on as far as free agents backup centers are concerned. Since the loss of Mitchell Robinson, they quickly pivoted to Andre Drummond, but there are more questions than answers behind him. At this point in the offseason, they'll have to be more creative than anything to add another big.

One name that the Knicks could look to is Nick Richards. Of course, he isn't outright available after the Heat signed him to end August.

But, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Richards inked a non-guaranteed deal with the Heat. That presents a potential scenario where if Richards is cut before opening night, the Knicks could sign him, should he hit the open market again.

With Nick Richards (who got Heat's 14th standard contract) agreeing to a non-guaranteed deal, Heat has flexibility to pounce on any player that emerges, that it likes, with a 15th roster spot or even the 14th roster spot.And only $500,000 of Myron Gardner's $2.6 M is guaranteed. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 27, 2026

At that point, a Richards deal would be one of desperation. They didn't go after him when he was first available before he landed with the Heat. It's hard to blame them, though, considering Richards played only 48 games last year for the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls.

The main reason he missed as much time as he did was injuries. Richards was dealing with ailments concerning his ankle, foot, and elbow. The big hope is that it is behind him, and he enters this season in a much better place health-wise.

If he is at 100% again, there's a possibility he gets back to what he was in 2023-2024. He wasn't perfect, but that season he averaged 26.3 minutes per night for the Charlotte Hornets. He also logged 9.7 minutes per game, 8.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals, 1.1 blocks, and shot 69% from the field.

Something to prove for Richards

Were Richards to be cut by the Heat and end up on the Knicks, what they'd be looking for is somebody to eat up some minutes on days they end up resting Karl-Anthony Towns and Drummond gets more of an elevated role for that particular game. They'll keep their star center fresh that way, and that'd also help out the aging Drummond, who they wouldn't need to shoulder the entire load in the frontcourt.

One thing about Richards is that he is a gamer, and you know you're going to get somebody who is looking to prove himself on the court. During a recent interview, he mentioned that he wasn't happy with the number of teams who passed on him, so it seems like he's playing with a bit of a chip on his shoulder.

That's the perfect attitude to have for a Knicks team looking to repeat. This is a veteran group that wants to add another championship to the organization, so adding someone as starved to compete and contribute as Richards would certainly help add an extra layer of intensity.

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